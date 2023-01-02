Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,922 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.8% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $100,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

Shares of MSFT opened at $239.82 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $339.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

