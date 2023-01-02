Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $361.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.