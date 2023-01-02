Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 434 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.2% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

DG opened at $246.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

