Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

