Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.7% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 83.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 376.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR stock opened at $84.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.