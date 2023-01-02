Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VGK opened at $55.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $69.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

