Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 661,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,060,000 after buying an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 42.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

