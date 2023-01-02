Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $960,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $170.20 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $201.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.29.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

