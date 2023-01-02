Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,696 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 68,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

