Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Archetype Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,580,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $73.63 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.61.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

