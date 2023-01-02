Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NKE opened at $117.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $167.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

