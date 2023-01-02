Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $110.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $121.05.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

