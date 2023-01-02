Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 659 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $145.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

