Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,088,000 after purchasing an additional 968,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,618,000 after purchasing an additional 746,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $117.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $165.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

