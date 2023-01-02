Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,281,300 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 3,251,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42,813.0 days.
Mirvac Group Trading Down 12.9 %
MRVGF stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. Mirvac Group has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
