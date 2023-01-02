Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Get Mitsui O.S.K. Lines alerts:

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, salt, and steel products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.