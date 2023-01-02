MV Capital Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 9,699.7% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 357,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

NYSE V opened at $207.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.