MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.6% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock opened at $384.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.