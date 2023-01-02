Nano Labs Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 9th (NYSEARCA:NA)

Nano Labs’ (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 9th. Nano Labs had issued 1,770,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $20,355,000 based on an initial share price of $11.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Nano Labs Trading Up 16.2 %

NYSEARCA NA opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15. Nano Labs has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nano Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. It also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

