Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,117,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740,614 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $63,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $61.35 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

