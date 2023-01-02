National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NABZY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie raised National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

Shares of NABZY opened at $10.17 on Monday. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

About National Australia Bank

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2429 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

