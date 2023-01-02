National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NABZY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie raised National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Shares of NABZY opened at $10.17 on Monday. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
