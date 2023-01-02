nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.73.
NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on nCino to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,792 shares of company stock worth $486,128 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ NCNO opened at $26.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. nCino has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $57.14.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
