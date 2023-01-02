Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Update

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,800 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 556,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,502.7 days.

Nemetschek Stock Up 1.8 %

Nemetschek stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. Nemetschek has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $49.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nemetschek from €72.50 ($77.13) to €61.25 ($65.16) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nemetschek from €53.00 ($56.38) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Nemetschek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Nemetschek from €70.00 ($74.47) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Nemetschek from €69.00 ($73.40) to €55.00 ($58.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.