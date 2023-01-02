Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in December

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,184,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,657,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NEVDF opened at $0.21 on Monday. Nevada Copper has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

