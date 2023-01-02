Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Newcrest Mining Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGY opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. Newcrest Mining has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $21.94.
About Newcrest Mining
