Next Level Private LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Next Level Private LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.7% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.30 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

