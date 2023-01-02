NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in December

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,536,700 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 11,281,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,670.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Trading Up 3.2 %

NDRBF stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. NIBE Industrier AB has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

