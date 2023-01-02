Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in December

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Carbon Stock Up 11.7 %

NCRBF stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. Nippon Carbon has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91.

Nippon Carbon Company Profile

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

