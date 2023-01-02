Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 908,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 605.4 days.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Get Nordic Semiconductor ASA alerts:

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.