Northstar Asset Management LLC Buys 16,922 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,905.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $88.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 245,219 shares worth $14,309,519. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

