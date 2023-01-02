NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $11,618,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $8,353,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAC opened at $10.13 on Monday. NorthView Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

