Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $90.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Novartis has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

