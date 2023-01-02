Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRIX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $10.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.50% and a negative net margin of 436.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.