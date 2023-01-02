Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.90.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRIX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.50% and a negative net margin of 436.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.
About Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
