Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXP. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE:NXP opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $16.05.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

