OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

NYSE:OGE opened at $39.55 on Monday. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

