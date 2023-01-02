OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 2,755 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $59.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

