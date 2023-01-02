OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 2,960 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.



