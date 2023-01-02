Patron Partners LLC Sells 606 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patron Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.1% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

