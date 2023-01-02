PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($2.62) Per Share

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDS Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 28th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will earn ($2.62) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.79). The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDSB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 2.2 %

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

