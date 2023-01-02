Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Short Interest Up 17.5% in December

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,090,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 10,290,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 892,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,869,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

