PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

PENN stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.