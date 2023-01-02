PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.0% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

PEP stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.48. The firm has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.