PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.0% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %
PEP stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.48. The firm has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
