Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,214,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 33.7% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $582,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $125.87 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

