Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 70.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 159.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. Analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

