Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

