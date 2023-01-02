Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $228.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $179.80 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.