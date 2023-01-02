Platform Technology Partners Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.48.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.