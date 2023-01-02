Platform Technology Partners Sells 2,075 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Platform Technology Partners cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

