Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $267,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,914.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $88.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 245,219 shares valued at $14,309,519. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

