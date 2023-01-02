Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 428 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $256.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.47 and a 200 day moving average of $285.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $599.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

